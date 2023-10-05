WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin: Why I did not attend BRICS summit in South Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he skipped the BRICS summit in South Africa in August to avoid "creating problems for our friends."
Putin: Why I did not attend BRICS summit in South Africa
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over Russia's offensive against Ukraine. / Photo: AFP
October 5, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he skipped a BRICS summit in South Africa because he did not want to cause a "political show."

The Russian leader is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant – a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement if he were to set foot in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended the summit in Johannesburg.

"Why should I create some problems for our friends during an event?" Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"If I come, a political show will start," he said, adding that he had "enough to do at home."

First trip since arrest warrant

South Africa said at the time that Putin did not want to "jeopardise" the talks.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin over his decision to send troops to Ukraine last year and over the illegal deportation of children to Russia.

Moscow has branded the arrest warrant "illegal." Later this month Putin is expected to visit ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, his first foreign trip since the issuance of the ICC arrest warrant.

He has rarely left Russia since launching the full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Armenia's ICC interest

Putin last left Russia in December last year, when he travelled to neighbouring Belarus and to Kyrgyzstan.

This week, Armenia approved a key step towards joining the ICC, angering Moscow.

Russia is due to host the next BRICS summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024, after the country holds a presidential election that could extend Putin's rule until at least 2030.

The bloc brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us