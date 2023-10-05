AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UN, AU discuss funding for African peacekeeping
The United Nations and the African Union have met to discuss ways to finance peacekeeping missions on the continent.
UN, AU discuss funding for African peacekeeping
The African Union recently expressed concern over a wave of coups in Africa and protracted wars in several countries. / Photo: AFP
October 5, 2023

The security councils of the United Nations and African Union on Thursday began talks on funding for peacekeeping missions by the pan-African body on the continent.

AU, the bloc of 55 African countries with a population of 1.4 billion people, has long struggled to finance peace operations, often relying on partners such as the EU.

AU's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Bankole Adeoye, opened the two-day meeting in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and called for countries to address the issues of "predictable, adequate, flexible and sustainable financing."

The topic has long been on the UN Security Council's table, with a diplomat telling AFP that African countries are asking for the peace missions to be funded by mandatory contributions.

Abuse of funds

A draft resolution has been under negotiations between the two organisations since 2018, but has been delayed particularly due to strife with the AU.

UN chief's representative to the AU, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, expressed hope the discussions would lead to a new funding arrangement.

"The secretary general has stated in his new agenda for peace that contemporary threats, formidable challenges to peace and security on the continent require a new state of responses laid by partners," said Onanga-Anyanga, referring to Antonio Guterres plan published in July that sought to reform the way UN operates in conflict-ridden zones.

Among the reservations raised by some members of the UNSC are the type of the operations that can be financed and the question of criminal liability in the event of abuse of the funds.

Sudan, Sahel, Somalia and DRC

Brazil's ambassador to the UN and chair of the UNSC in October, Sergio Franca Danese, said PSC was an "important partner" as it "provides a unique perspective on the security threats including the root causes of the conflicts" in Africa.

The two councils are also due to discuss the security situation across Africa, especially in conflict-wracked Sudan, the Sahel, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a diplomat.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us