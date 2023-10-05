The security councils of the United Nations and African Union on Thursday began talks on funding for peacekeeping missions by the pan-African body on the continent.

AU, the bloc of 55 African countries with a population of 1.4 billion people, has long struggled to finance peace operations, often relying on partners such as the EU.

AU's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Bankole Adeoye, opened the two-day meeting in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and called for countries to address the issues of "predictable, adequate, flexible and sustainable financing."

The topic has long been on the UN Security Council's table, with a diplomat telling AFP that African countries are asking for the peace missions to be funded by mandatory contributions.

Abuse of funds

A draft resolution has been under negotiations between the two organisations since 2018, but has been delayed particularly due to strife with the AU.

UN chief's representative to the AU, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, expressed hope the discussions would lead to a new funding arrangement.

"The secretary general has stated in his new agenda for peace that contemporary threats, formidable challenges to peace and security on the continent require a new state of responses laid by partners," said Onanga-Anyanga, referring to Antonio Guterres plan published in July that sought to reform the way UN operates in conflict-ridden zones.

Among the reservations raised by some members of the UNSC are the type of the operations that can be financed and the question of criminal liability in the event of abuse of the funds.

Sudan, Sahel, Somalia and DRC

Brazil's ambassador to the UN and chair of the UNSC in October, Sergio Franca Danese, said PSC was an "important partner" as it "provides a unique perspective on the security threats including the root causes of the conflicts" in Africa.

The two councils are also due to discuss the security situation across Africa, especially in conflict-wracked Sudan, the Sahel, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a diplomat.