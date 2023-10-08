SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for World Cup in six countries
"The World Cup finals must be a compact event," the former FIFA President Sepp Blatter said.
Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for World Cup in six countries
Joseph Sepp Blatter was FIFA president from 1998 to 2015. Photo: Others / Others
October 8, 2023

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticised the decision by world football's governing body to hold the World Cup in six countries across three continents.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal were named hosts of the 2030 tournament, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will also host the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary, FIFA said in a surprise announcement on Wednesday.

The decision was criticised by Sepp Blatter, who was FIFA President from 1998 to 2015, before being forced out after a corruption investigation.

"It is absurd to tear the tournament apart in this way," Blatter told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.

Historical reasons

"The World Cup finals must be a compact event," he said, adding this was important for the identity of the event, for the organisation and for visitors.

Blatter, once one of soccer's most powerful figures, has previously criticised FIFA for awarding the 2022 tournament to Qatar, saying the Middle East country was too small.

The 87-year-old said the 2030 tournament should take place in South America, marking the 100th anniversary of the first event which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

"For historical reasons, the 2030 World Cup should have belonged exclusively in South America," he told the newspaper.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us