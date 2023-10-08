AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Musician Davido 'snubs' Nigerian concert
Nigerian musician Davido has been accused of snubbing a concert he had already received payment for.
Musician Davido 'snubs' Nigerian concert
Nigerian musician Davido has said he will make it up to his fans in southern Nigeria after failing to perform at a scheduled show. / Photo: AFP
October 8, 2023

A Nigerian events company has threatened to sue musician Davido for failing to perform at a concert in Warri, southern Nigeria, on Friday.

Brownhill Events says Davido had received payment in advance for the concert in Delta State, but failed to honour his side of the contract.

It is alleged that Davido pocketed $94,000 for the show that he snubbed. Brownhill Events further said accommodation and travel logistics for the 30-year-old had been made.

“Davido’s failure to perform at the concert, despite having received full payment and logistics made available to guarantee his attendance, is quite unfortunate,” Brownhill Events project director Victor Wokocha said in a statement on Sunday.

It is alleged that Davido received the payment in April, including $18,000 for a chartered plane.

Promises to make up

The musician had lined up two shows a few hours apart. On October 6, he was booked for the Warri concert, and on October 7, he was to headline a concert in New Zealand. The New Zealand concert went on uninterrupted.

Davido says he had told the organisers of the concert in Warri that he would be unavailable for the October 6 show, but they “continued to promote the show using my name, and it is a shame.”

The artiste said he would make it up to his fans in Warri in a “proper, bigger and better” way.

He did not reveal in his statement when he intends to perform in Warri. Brownhill Events is yet to comment on Davido’s proposed offer.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is a professional Afrobeats musician from Nigeria.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us