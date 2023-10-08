A Nigerian events company has threatened to sue musician Davido for failing to perform at a concert in Warri, southern Nigeria, on Friday.

Brownhill Events says Davido had received payment in advance for the concert in Delta State, but failed to honour his side of the contract.

It is alleged that Davido pocketed $94,000 for the show that he snubbed. Brownhill Events further said accommodation and travel logistics for the 30-year-old had been made.

“Davido’s failure to perform at the concert, despite having received full payment and logistics made available to guarantee his attendance, is quite unfortunate,” Brownhill Events project director Victor Wokocha said in a statement on Sunday.

It is alleged that Davido received the payment in April, including $18,000 for a chartered plane.

Promises to make up

The musician had lined up two shows a few hours apart. On October 6, he was booked for the Warri concert, and on October 7, he was to headline a concert in New Zealand. The New Zealand concert went on uninterrupted.

Davido says he had told the organisers of the concert in Warri that he would be unavailable for the October 6 show, but they “continued to promote the show using my name, and it is a shame.”

The artiste said he would make it up to his fans in Warri in a “proper, bigger and better” way.

He did not reveal in his statement when he intends to perform in Warri. Brownhill Events is yet to comment on Davido’s proposed offer.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is a professional Afrobeats musician from Nigeria.