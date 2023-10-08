AFRICA
Policeman in Egypt kills two Israelis and an Egyptian
An Egyptian policeman opened fire on tourists on Sunday, killing two Israelis and an Egyptian.
An Egyptian policeman who killed three people, including two Israeli nationals, on Sunday has been arrested. / Photo : Reuters / Others
October 8, 2023

An Egyptian policeman opened fire on Sunday on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, Israeli and Egyptian authorities said.

A statement from Egypt's Interior Ministry said that another person was wounded in the attack at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It provided no fu rther details.

Israel's Foreign Ministry identified the wounded person as an Israeli who suffered moderate injuries. The ministry said in a statement that Israeli authorities were working with the Egyptian government to bring the Israelis home.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, reported that the suspected assailant was detained. The dead Egyptian was a tour guide, according to media outlets.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack. Graphic footage posted on social media showed two people lying motionless on the ground.

Another was seen being helped by a group of men. One woman was heard shouting for an ambulance.

In a message to Americans in Egypt, the US embassy in Cairo urged them to take precautions as the attack could be related to the clashes between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in the 1970s and has long served as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But anti-Israeli sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

SOURCE:AP
