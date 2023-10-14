Kylian Mbappe helped France to a 2-1 win against the Netherlands at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Qualifiers group stage match Friday.

The French star netted twice in the seventh and 53rd minutes at Amsterdam Arena.

Dutch full back Quilindschy Hartman scored the only goal for the hosts in the 83rd minute in his debut match.

France got their sixth victory in six Group B matches and are guaranteed to take part in Germany next summer.

Belgium lead Group F with 16 points, while Portugal top Group J with a flawless run of 21 points. Both nations are guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.