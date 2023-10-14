Ghana and South have signed an agreement for the mutual waiver of visas, the state-owned Ghana News Agency reports.

The deal will take effect next month, it quoted a statement from the foreign ministry as saying.

It will see travellers transit, depart and stay in both countries visa-free for 90 days in a calendar year.

South Africa has been cutting down visa restrictions with African countries which previously required travellers to provide proof of sufficient funds and return flight tickets.

In January, it signed an agreement for Kenyans to be able to visit the country visa-free for up to 90 days in a calendar year.

The agreement is set to take effect in January.

The two countries also seek to lift barriers that have been limiting trade.