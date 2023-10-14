AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana, South Africa sign visa waiver deal
It will see travellers transit, depart and stay in both countries visa-free for 90 days in a calendar year.
Ghana, South Africa sign visa waiver deal
South African and Ghanaian passports. Photo \ Ghana Passport Office / Others
October 14, 2023

Ghana and South have signed an agreement for the mutual waiver of visas, the state-owned Ghana News Agency reports.

The deal will take effect next month, it quoted a statement from the foreign ministry as saying.

It will see travellers transit, depart and stay in both countries visa-free for 90 days in a calendar year.

South Africa has been cutting down visa restrictions with African countries which previously required travellers to provide proof of sufficient funds and return flight tickets.

In January, it signed an agreement for Kenyans to be able to visit the country visa-free for up to 90 days in a calendar year.

The agreement is set to take effect in January.

The two countries also seek to lift barriers that have been limiting trade.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us