AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Children among dozens killed in Guinea diphtheria outbreak
Guinea's health services do not have the capacity to cope with the outbreak, World Health Organization said
Children among dozens killed in Guinea diphtheria outbreak
World Health Organization said vaccine coverage against the disease was minimal. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2023

An outbreak of diphtheria in northeastern Guinea has killed 58 people, many of them young children, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement received Thursday.

The highly contagious respiratory disease can be fatal in five-10% of cases, and even higher among children.

WHO reported well over 500 suspected cases since July centred on the Siguiri prefecture. Symptoms usually start with a sore throat and fever.

Guinea's health services do not have the capacity to cope with the outbreak, WHO said, noting that vaccine coverage against diphtheria has been below 50% of the population since 2014.

A rate of 80-85% coverage is needed to maintain community protection against diphtheria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us