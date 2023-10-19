An outbreak of diphtheria in northeastern Guinea has killed 58 people, many of them young children, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement received Thursday.

The highly contagious respiratory disease can be fatal in five-10% of cases, and even higher among children.

WHO reported well over 500 suspected cases since July centred on the Siguiri prefecture. Symptoms usually start with a sore throat and fever.

Guinea's health services do not have the capacity to cope with the outbreak, WHO said, noting that vaccine coverage against diphtheria has been below 50% of the population since 2014.

A rate of 80-85% coverage is needed to maintain community protection against diphtheria.