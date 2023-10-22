By Brian Okoth

Nigerian musician Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has won the Best Male Artist in the 2023 Trace Awards held in Rwanda's capital Kigali on Saturday.

In the category, Davido came up against his fellow countrymen Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, among others.

Davido also took home the Best Collaboration title for his hit song "Unavailable", which he has featured South African music producer Musa Keys.

Davido's compatriot Rema won Song of the Year award for the hit song "Calm Down". He also bagged the Global African Artist award.

Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz won the Best Artist in East Africa award.

Nigerian musician Burna Boy took home the Best Album award for his "Love, Damini" album.

2Baba crowned

Nigeria's 2Baba, formerly known as 2Face Idibia, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Also on the winners' list, is Nigerian musician Yemi Alade who took home the Best Video award for her hit song "Baddie."

Another Nigerian, Mr Eazi, won the Change Maker award for his acts of philanthropy.

Viviane Chidid of Senegal overcame competition from Nigerians Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr, Kenya's Nadia Mukami, Côte d'Ivoire's Josey, and Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos to win the Best Female Artist award.

Côte d'Ivoire's Tam Sir won the Best Producer award, beating South Africa's DJ Maphorisa, Ghana's Juls, Nigeria's Kel-P, and South Africa's Kabza de Small to the title.

Fally Ipupa wins

Another Côte d'Ivoire entertainer, KS Bloom, took home the Best Gospel Artist award.

Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) won the Best Live Artist award, overcoming competition from Nigeria's Burna Boy, Wizkid and Yemi Alade; Ghana's The Compozers and South Africa's Musa Keys.

Nigeria's Asake won the Best Artist in Africa (Anglophone) category, beating Davido, Diamond Platnumz and Ayra Starr to the trophy.

South Africa's Robert Boii won the Best Dancer Award, overcoming competition from Uganda's Ghetto Kids, Tanzania's Zuchu, Nigeria's Yemi Alade and France's Tayc.

Didi B of Côte d'Ivoire defeated Fally Ipupa and Viviane Chidid to the Best Artist in Africa (Francophone) award.

Moroccan artist Dystinct won the Best North African Artist award.

Afrocentric awards

The Best DJ award went to Haiti's Michael Brun, who defeated Cape Verde's Danni Gato, BDK of Côte d'Ivoire, Illans of France, Spinall of Nigeria, and Uncle Waffles of Eswatini.

The winners took home Trace Awards trophies, which are unique pieces of art designed by Congolese sculptor and designer Dora Prevost.

The Trace Awards held at the BK Arena in Kigali witnessed performances by approximately 50 African and Afro-inspired artists from around the world, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Diamond Platnumz.

Trace, a global TV and multimedia platform, created the Trace Awards to recognise African and Afro-influenced musicians from Africa and other parts of the world.