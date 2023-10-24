BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine conflict pushes up oil prices
The price of oil has gone up as Israel continues its deadly siege on Gaza.
Israel-Palestine conflict pushes up oil prices
There are fears that a continued conflict between Israel and Palestine could spill over to other territories in the Middle East. / Photo: AA
October 24, 2023

Oil prices increased on Tuesday amid escalating tension between Israel and Palestine fueling concerns of tight global supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude traded at $90.41 per barrel at 0714 GMT, a 0.65% rise from the closing price of $89.83 a barrel in the previous trading session on Monday.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $86.01 per barrel, up 0.61% from Monday's close of $85.49 per barrel.

Oil prices rose with the possibility of the Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to a wider area. The conflict is in a region with major oil producers in the Middle East. Should the fighting reach more countries, investors fear that it could negatively affect the oil supply.

US dollar

Concerns remain about whether Israel will launch a ground operation in Gaza in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also, the fall of the US dollar against other currencies aided the rise in oil costs. The US dollar index declined by 0.15 % to $105,172.

Meanwhile, predictions that the US Fed will keep the policy rate at the same level for longer than expected continue to gain strength.

It is estimated that the bank will keep the policy rate constant in the next three meetings, based on pricing in the money markets.

Investors closely follow the interest rate policy in the US as it indirectly affects oil demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us