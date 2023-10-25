Libya’s parliament has called for halting oil exports to backers of Israel amid relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

“We demand the government halt oil and gas exports to countries supporting Israel in case the Israeli massacres are not stopped,” parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Belihaq said in a statement on Wednesday.

The East Libya-based assembly also called on ambassadors of countries supporting Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza to leave Libya immediately.

“The assembly strongly condemns the support provided by the US, UK, France, and Italy for Israeli crimes in Gaza,” the statement said.

It termed the Gaza conflict as a “genocide led by the US and the West against disarmed people under blockade.”

Israel has launched a relentless bombardment campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Nearly 8,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.