October 29, 2023, marks Türkiye's 100th anniversary of its Republic Day, when the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, officially declared the country a republic.

Celebrations are taking place in different cities across Türkiye, providing people with proud moments and displaying the country's technological and defence achievements through various parades.

In 100 years of Türkiye's remarkable achievements, a legacy of progress in science, technology, and unity, from a glorious past to a brighter future is celebrated.

SOLOTURK, aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, performed a demonstration flight over Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, crossed Istanbul Strait to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul, Türkiye.

100 warships accompanied TCG Anadolu to mark the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of the Republic in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, passing through Istanbul Strait with 100 warships to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The parade in the Istanbul Strait alongside 100 warships, included airplanes and helicopters. SOLOTURK also performed an airshow after the parade of Turkish Stars.

Turkish stars performed a special parade in addition to the parade of SOLOTURK and warships led by TCG Anadolu.

TOGGs, Türkiye's first domestic electric cars, marked the 100th anniversary of Turkish Republic as T10X users participated in the celebrations by crossing the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as part of the "100th Anniversary TOGG Convoy" event in Istanbul.

In Sivrihisar Aviation Center in Eskisehir, participants formed the number '100' by lining up around the aerobatic plane with Turkish flags in their hands.