By Takunda Mandura

TRT Afrika Harare

Zimbabwean parliament has started relocating from its central Harare offices to its newly built complex in Mount Hampden in the north-west of the capital Harare.

The parliament was handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week by the Chinese Government which funded the building.

“The relocation process is expected to take approximately two weeks, beginning on Monday, 30th October 2023. In that regard, some services provided by the Parliament of Zimbabwe may be temporarily interrupted or delayed during this relocation process,” the parliament said in a statement.

It however said it would do its best to ensure that the movement does not affect critical services.

‘’We wish to apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused by the relocation and we appeal to all stakeholders and the general public to bear with us during this transitional process. We remain committed to serving you better from our new premises,” it added.

The new building will start by hosting a four-day pre-budget seminar this week that has traditionally been held in hotels owing to space constraints in the old building.

The new parliament building has a combined floor area of 33,000 square meters.

"The new parliament building, which stands as one of the most magnificent and modern buildings in our country, signifies the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and the People's Republic of China,'' President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

''The attention to detail and high standards of workmanship exhibited in this project are indeed commendable," he added.