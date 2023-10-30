United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Henri Todt congratulates Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan for her "pivotal role" in the Zero Waste Project.

Erdogan received Todt on Monday, who was in Istanbul to participate in the October 31 World Cities Day programme, at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. During their discussion, Todt praised Türkiye's leadership in the global battle against waste and expressed his congratulations to First Lady Erdogan for her pivotal role in the Zero Waste Project.

Todt underscored the importance of promoting public transportation, cycling, and pedestrian-friendly urban environments to reduce traffic accidents, enhance road safety, and advance the circular economy.

First Lady Erdogan also shared insights during the meeting, highlighting that the government, under the leadership of her husband, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, achieved a significant reduction in traffic accidents through highway construction and maintenance efforts.

"I believe that we will achieve safer, livable and sustainable cities by working together," Erdogan said.

Erdogan shared the details of their exchange on her social media account, particularly focusing on discussions related to the "Zero Vision" movement, which bears resemblance to the zero waste concept.