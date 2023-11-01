19:00 GMT — 2 Israeli tanks, 4 vehicles destroyed in northern Gaza, says Hamas

wo Israeli tanks and four Israeli military vehicles were destroyed with anti-armor shells in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas said on Wednesday.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the two tanks were struck b y “Yasin 105” shells.

The group also said its fighters "managed to destroy 4 military vehicles with 'Yasin 105' shells and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al-Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on the Gaza Strip perimeter, without providing further details.

16:49 GMT — Palestinian groups demand halt to Israeli ‘crimes’ after torture videos surface

Palestinian groups called for halting Israeli “crimes” against prisoners after videos emerged of soldiers torturing detainees in the West Bank.

Videos surfaced on social media showing Israeli soldiers harassing, abusing, and torturing Palestinian detainees in the occupied territory.

“We received shocking scenes of soldiers torturing a group of defenseless civilians in conditions that violate human dignity, after stripping them of their clothes,” a group of Prisoner Affairs Associations said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“We call on the free people of the world who still believe in the right of the Palestinians to struggle for their freedom to play their role in halting these crimes,” they added.

16:07 GMT — Bombing refugee camp is 'unconscionable,' British MP says on Israeli attack

A Labour Party MP on Wednesday decried an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, saying bombing a refugee camp is "unconscionable."

"Bombing a refugee camp & killing civilians, even if to target a Hamas fighter, is unconscionable," Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton, said on X.

He stressed that the collective punishment of Palestinians by Israel is "dep lorable" and "must" be met with international condemnation.

"Gazans urgently need the siege lifted & a ceasefire called," said Khan who is also the shadow minister for exports.

15:55 GMT — Israel army claims its forces are 'at gates of Gaza'

The Israeli army said that its forces are at the gates of Gaza City amid a massive military offensive against the Palestinian territory.

The army’s Division 162 forces "are deep in Gaza, at the gates of Gaza City," division commander Itzik Cohen said in statements cited by Haaretz.

"In the last five days, we have dismantled many Hamas capabilities (and) attacked strategic installations," he said.

There has been no reaction from Palestine on the claim.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

16:03 GMT — Four Israeli vehicles 'infiltrating' northern Gaza destroyed: Hamas

Four Israeli vehicles were destroyed with "Yasin 105" missiles in the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Palestinian group Hamas announced.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement received by Anadolu, that its fighters "managed to destroy 4 vehicles with 'Yasin 105' missiles and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on Gaza's perimeter, without providing further details.

15:56 GMT — 'Dozens killed' in new Gaza camp strike: authorities

Authorities in Gaza said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded "dozens" at the territory's biggest refugee camp.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out one devastating strike as part of its offensive following the October 7 attacks.

Images showed dozens of rescuers pulling bodies and injured out of ruined buildings around another major hole left by shelling.

Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.

15:29 GMT — At least 320 foreign passport holders cross from Gaza to Egypt

At least 320 foreign passport holders crossed to Egypt from Gaza in the first batch of evacuations from the besieged enclave, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official on the Gaza side of the border said the foreign passport holders departed the strip on six buses. A first list of about 500 foreigners or dual nationals had been cleared to leave Gaza, with evacuations expected to continue in the days to come.

15:00 GMT — Germany calls on Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza

Germany has said that it continues to stand by Israel, but urged the Israeli military to respond with "proportionality."

"What is important is that the fight against Hamas is carried out with the necessary proportionality," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

His remarks came after a series of Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday led to hundreds of casualties, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Fischer’s remarks are in stark contrast with statements by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who deplored the Jabalia refugee camp bombing.

14:28 GMT — Jordan recalls its envoy from Israel to protest over Gaza war

Jordan has said it would "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza's Hamas rulers triggered by the group's October 7 attacks.

"Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the move was "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

14:40 GMT — German Muslim body accuses Israel of committing 'war crimes'

The German Central Council of Muslims has accused Israel of committing "war crimes" in its war on Gaza, saying the Jewish state’s deadly military actions amount to a collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.

"We are now seeing indescribable suffering falling on Gaza. From our point of view, the war bombing by Israel is a war crime," Aiman Mazyek, the chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

He stressed that "collective punishments" of the civilian Palestinian population would "not lead to resolving" the Middle East conflict. Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "dramatic," Mazyek urged for establishing aid corridors and a cease-fire on both sides.

"The use of arms must be stopped immediately. People need to be helped. Corridors must be created so that humanitarian help can be provided," he added.

14:35 GMT — UN denounces 'latest atrocity' after strikes on Gaza refugee camp

The United Nations has decried strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks that Israel said targeted a Hamas commander.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

14:31 GMT — 15 Israeli soldiers killed in fresh Gaza battles: local media

The number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in the ongoing ground battles inside Gaza has risen to 15, bringing the total number of troops killed since the outbreak of the current conflict last month to 330, state media reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the killing of another soldier following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.

It was later clarified that the Israeli army had declared the killing of five more Israeli soldiers in the Gaza battles, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in Gaza since Tuesday to 15.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Israeli army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, described the losses suffered by the Israeli military as "painful."

13:44 GMT — Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas

The leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in the Gaza war to cover its own "defeats".

Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", he said in a video message, adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

He said that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

12:57 GMT — Italy working to get its nationals out of Gaza, foreign minister says

Italy is working to get the first Italian citizens out of Gaza, the Italian foreign minister said.

"This morning the Rafah crossing was opened and the first people started to be evacuated. We are working so that the first Italians can also leave Gaza," Antonio Tajani said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added the Italian embassy in Cairo was ready to receive them. The minister was also quoted as saying by ANSA newswire he hoped the first Italians could leave Gaza on Wednesday.

12:45 GMT — Germans in Gaza informed about possible exit: ministry

Germany has informed its citizens in Gaza about the possibility of leaving the besieged enclave via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in Berlin.

They would be brought to Cairo initially, the spokesperson told reporters, adding that there had been no concrete indications so far of German citizens leaving.

12:33 GMT — EU's Borrell 'appalled' by number of casualties in refugee camp bombing

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said he was "appalled" by the high number of casualties from the bombing by Israel of a refugee camp in Gaza and called for fighting parties to respect the international rules of war.

"Building on EU Council's clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp," Borrell said in a statement on X.

"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance," Borrell said.

12:25 GMT — Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service: health officials

The only cancer treatment hospital in Gaza has gone out of service after it ran out of fuel, health officials have said.

The director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital told a press conference aired by Al Jazeera TV that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

"We tell the world don't leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service," the director, Subhi Skaik, added.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila confirmed the director's remarks in a statement, adding that this brings the total number of hospitals not operating right now in the city to 16 out of 35.

"The lives of 70 cancer patients inside the hospital are seriously threatened," she said in a statement.

12:17 GMT — Iran warns of 'harsh consequences' if Gaza assaults continue

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned of "harsh consequences" if attacks continue in Gaza, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in Gaza and the rapid attacks by US and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh," he said in Ankara.

The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.

12:16 GMT — Russia ready to provide assistance to children evacuated from Palestine

Russia is ready to provide assistance to children evacuated from Palestine, but so far no requests have been received, the country's Children's Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Child Rights Protection Commission in Minsk, Belarus, Lvova-Belova said that at the moment she has no data about Russian children in the Palestine-Israel conflict zone.

"We have expressed our desire to support and help if necessary ... If such a need arises, we have said this from the very beginning, we will be ready to get involved and we will be ready to help," she said.

The UN Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, has raised the alarm over the rising number of child deaths in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Israel-Palestine tensions flared into an armed conflict.

12:03 GMT — Egypt receives first injured from Gaza through Rafah crossing

The first injured Gazans were evacuated to Egypt through the Rafah crossing under a deal brokered by Qatar and were being examined by medical teams who were directing them to hospitals, an Egyptian medical source said.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, 15 km (9 miles) from Rafah, and also plans to direct some patients to a permanent hospital there, to one in the nearby town of Al Arish or further afield in the city of Ismailia, depending on the seriousness of their condition.

Under the deal brokered between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, 81 wounded people and an initial list of 500 foreign passport holders were expected to be allowed out of the Gaza in the coming days, according to sources in several countries.

11:54 GMT — 'Every life counts in this world':Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he "hates the debate" over the value of "Jewish lives" and "Palestinian lives" and called for "civilians in Gaza to be protected first".

"I hate this debate that divides people and where one says: 'for me, the Jewish lives are more important' or 'for me Palestinian lives are more important'," he said on a visit to the Kazakhstan capital, adding "every life counts in this world".

11:30 - WHO welcomes Egypt's acceptance of Gaza casualties

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday welcomed Egypt's decision to accept some injured and sick Gazans for treatment.

"We have been working with Egypt's Health Ministry on planning for medical evacuations, and will continue to support," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

The attention "must not be diverted" from the greater needs of thousands of patients in Gaza, many of whom are extremely fragile and unable to be relocated, Tedros urged.

11:24 GMT - Ambulances carrying injured Palestinians leave Gaza

Ambulances are carrying injured Palestinians in Gaza cross Rafah terminal on Wednesday.

This comes as the Israeli army announced the deployment of warships in the Red Sea region as part of what it called "strengthening defense efforts in the area."

“Based on the situation assessment and as part of strengthening defense efforts in the region, naval vessels belonging to the Israeli Navy arrived in the Red Sea on Tuesday,” Anadolu news agency reports, quoting an Israeli army statement.

09:27 GMT: 7 hostages killed, says Hamas

Hamas says 7 hostages, 3 of them foreigners, killed in Gaza camp bombing.

Eleven Israeli soldiers were killed in ground fighting inside Gaza on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, bringing the total number of troops killed since October 7 to 326.

09:23 - Egyptian ambulances start entering Gaza via Rafah crossing

Egyptian ambulances started entering the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning via the Rafah border crossing in preparation to transport critically injured Palestinian patients for treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

Private broadcaster Al Qahera News reported Wednesday that 40 ambulances have passed through the crossing from Egypt.

The channel said Egyptian hospitals were re-equipped and upgraded in preparation to receive about 80 critically injured Palestinians. It also reported that cars and trucks have started moving towards Gaza, along with preparations in Egypt to provide further humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

4:55 GMT - 'Nine soldiers killed in anti-missile attack'

Israeli army says 9 soldiers killed in anti-tank missile attack in Gaza on Tuesday: Local media

4:30 GMT -Hezbollah details Israeli losses near powder keg border with Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah has claimed to have shot 120 Israeli soldiers, destroyed nine tanks and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in operations on the southern border of the country since October 8.

The Al-Manar TV in Lebanon, close to Hezbollah, published an infographic containing information about the 23-day clashes with the Israeli army.

Accordingly, Hezbollah carried out 105 attacks against Israel in which intelligence, communication, signal jamming systems and 33 radars were targeted.

3:50 GMT - Communications, internet services completely cut off in Gaza

Palestine Telecommunication Company, or Paltel, has said in a post on messaging platform X that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza due to international access being disconnected again.

Paltel is Gaza's largest telecommunications provider.

"To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza," Paltel said on X.

3:15 GMT — Colombia recalls envoy to Israel

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel over its war in Gaza, President Gustavo Petro said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot stay there," he said.

2:55 GMT - Chile recalls Israel ambassador for talks after Gaza attacks

Chile's government has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations after what it described as Israel's violations of international humanitarian law stemming from its aggression in Gaza.

"Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chile said Israel's invasion amounted to "collective punishment" of Gaza's Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said.

2:30 GMT - Blinken to visit Israel on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a new trip to the Middle East on Friday, a spokesperson said, as Israel's war on besieged Gaza intensifies.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Earlier this month, Blinken visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

2:50 GMT - Scottish leader apologises for world's inaction over Jabalia massacre

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing deep regret for the innocent lives lost due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

"I am sorry to those innocent men, women and children in Jabalia Refugee Camp that the world could not protect you. This blatant disregard for human life must be condemned unequivocally. Do not let any more children die. We need an immediate cease-fire, nothing less," he said on X.

A series of Israeli air strikes on the refugee camp killed hundreds of residents, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

2:30 GMT - Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza ceasefire

More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered at London's Liverpool Street station, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

Videos posted online by the "Sisters Uncut" protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian banners and flags.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they attended Liverpool Street station shortly after 1700 GMT following reports of a protest on the station concourse.

2:25 GMT - Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel

Bolivia's government has severed diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing the country of carrying out "crimes against humanity" and calling for an end to the Israeli military's war against Gaza.

"Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Freddy Mamani, Bolivia's deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.

Maria Nela Prada, the minister of the presidency who is acting foreign minister, accused Israel of "committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people."

For our live updates from Tuesday (October 31), click here