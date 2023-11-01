AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's president seeks Senate approval to borrow $8b
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a borrowing plan totalling $7.86 billion.
Nigeria's president seeks Senate approval to borrow $8b
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says the borrowed funds would be used to address a budget deficit. / Photo: AA / Others
November 1, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve nearly $8 billion in new debt as part of a 2022-24 external borrowing plan to finance infrastructure, health, education and security.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer, has been relying increasingly on debt due to lower tax collections and lower oil exports, its biggest foreign currency earner.

In a letter to the Senate, Tinubu requested $7.86 billion and 100 million euros ($105.40 million) but did not say where the money would come from.

Nigeria has raised money in international credit markets, including through eurobonds, and borrowed from lenders like the World Bank and African Development Bank for budget support.

Encourage investments

"In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative to use the external borrowing to bridge the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway, health among others," Tinubu said.

The government has said it wants to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs and build infrastructure.

The Senate and House of Assembly are considering a supplementary budget of 2.176 trillion naira ($2.8 billion) to fund "urgent issues" including defence and security.

Two weeks ago, Nigeria's cabinet approved 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion) for next year's budget, of which about a third is earmarked for interest payments. Some 40% of Nigeria's total debt is external.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us