At least four people have died and some 335 others infected following an outbreak of anthrax that has spread across the country.

Medical teams have been mobilised to prevent the spread of the rare but deadly bacterial disease that can spread among humans and animals, the health minister said.

The southern province appears to be the most hit, with 269 cases and two deaths confirmed in the region.

All patients had skin sores or ulcers with some of them having nausea, vomiting and fever, the minister said in a statement.

"While the majority of patients are being treated from home, six (6) are currently under admission in Maamba, Choma and Livingstone hospitals," Sylvia Masebo said.

The minister appealed to people to avoid buying meat or to buy only from authorised butcheries.