17:21 GMT — At least 13 people have been killed and 26 others injured in a 'massacre' after an Israeli strike hit ambulances at the gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

Earlier, a government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

17:32 GMT — 260 wounded soldiers evacuated from Gaza since ground assault began: Israeli army

About 260 wounded Israeli soldiers have been evacuated from Gaza in about 150 air and ground rescue operations, the Israeli army has announced.

"Since the beginning of the war, the 669 Unit, along with other units, has operated in Gaza under constant fire, rescuing and treating Israeli Defence Forces soldiers," the army said in a statement.

"So far, they have carried out 150 ground and rescue operations, evacuating 260 wounded soldiers to hospitals (in Israel)," it added.

17:14 GMT — Amnesty International calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Amnesty International has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as civilians continue to suffer under ongoing Israeli bombardment and fighting in the besieged enclave.

"Countless lives have been shattered, ripped apart, and upended due to the crisis in Gaza, Israel and wider Occupied Palestinian Territories," the rights group said in a statement.

"A negotiated cease-fire would put a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halt the mounting death toll in Gaza and enable aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into the strip," it added.

The group also said a cease-fire would "allow hospitals in Gaza to receive life-saving medicines, fuel and equipment they desperately need."

17:11 GMT — Resettlement of Palestinians threat to establishment of Palestinian state: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likened the resettlement of Palestinians from their land to a threat to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Lavrov said, in this case, Palestinians will be doomed to a "rightless existence."

"We are very wary of plans to destroy the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state, to doom the Palestinians to an eternal rightless existence," he stressed.

17:10 GMT — Red Cross urged to ensure safety of ambulances carrying injured in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to accompany a convoy of wounded people from the north to the south of Gaza through the coastal Al Rashid Street, which was bombed.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We ask the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany the convoy of injured whose departure will coincide with the return of ambulances that have been detained in the southern Gaza since yesterday.”

16:27 GMT — France to host international conference for Gaza: diplomats

France will host an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on Nov. 9, three diplomatic sources said.

The conference, which will be at head of state, government and foreign minister level, will cover issues from mobilising funds, providing emergency assistance, re-establishing supply of water, fuel and electricity as well as assisting people wounded in Gaza through the possible use of maritime corridors, two diplomats said.

The Palestinian Authority would be present, but Israel was not set to be invited, the diplomats said.

16:23 GMT — Media watchdog denounces Israeli air strikes on media offices in Gaza

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced the attacks on media offices in Gaza.

“Israeli strikes targeted the Hajji Tower this morning in Gaza, which houses the offices of @AFP, @AlJazeera, @AinMedia and other local media,” the media watchdog wrote on X.

“RSF strongly denounces the ongoing Israeli assault on the press. Targeting the media is a war crime,” it stressed.

16:05 GMT — US urges Hezbollah not to 'take advantage' of Gaza war

The United States has called for Hezbollah not to "take advantage" of the Israel 's war on Gaza after the Lebanese group's leader said "all options" were open.

"We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors - state or non-state - should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict," a spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

1548 GMT — 'No place that is safe' in Gaza as schools, shelters hit: UN

UN buildings in Gaza are no longer safe as shelters due to Israeli bombardments on the besieged Palestinian enclave, a UN official warned, with more than 50 buildings "impacted" by the conflict, including five "direct hits."

With hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in UN facilities, mostly schools, "we cannot even provide them safety under a UN flag," said Thomas White, an official with the body's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

15:28 GMT — 23 killed as Israel bombs 4 UN shelters in Gaza

At least 23 people were killed in the last 24 hours as Israeli air strikes targeted four UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) shelters in Gaza, the UN agency said.

“To date, 72 UNRWA colleagues have been killed in Gaza since the war began,” the agency reported on the social media platform X.

“According to the most recent UNRWA estimates, these shelters hosted nearly 20,000 combined,” the agency added.

15:20 GMT — US flying unarmed drones over Gaza to aid hostage recovery: Pentagon

The United States is conducting unarmed drone flights over Gaza to aid efforts to free more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas when it launched an operation in Israel, the Pentagon said.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

15:11 GMT — Israel bombs convoy of ambulances near Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Authorities in Gaza have said an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

14:11 GMT — No ceasefire with Hamas until hostages freed — Netanyahu

Israel will not agree to any temporary ceasefire with Hamas until the more than 240 hostages taken by the resistance movement during its operation on Oct. 7 are released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," he said during a televised address.

13:53 GMT — Hamas Oct. 7 operation was '100% Palestinian': Hezbollah leader

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since Israel's war on Gaza began, said that the operation launched by the Hamas resistance group against Israel on Oct. 7 was "100 percent Palestinian".

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Nasrallah thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the "Axis of Resistance".

He said the Oct. 7 operation led to an "earthquake" in Israel and that it exposed the country's weakness. Hezbollah chief also said the US is 'entirely responsible' for the Gaza war.

13:52 GMT — Israeli tank commander killed in fighting in northern Gaza

An Israeli tank commander was killed in ongoing fighting with Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza, the country's army said.

The army identified the tank commander, 21, as Staff Sgt. Itay Saadon, said local media, including the Times of Israel news website, citing an official statement.

13:45 GMT — Pope spoke to Palestine's President Abbas on Thursday: Vatican spokesperson

Pope Francis had a phone call with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on "Thursday late afternoon," a Vatican spokesman said, without giving details of what was discussed.

13:43 GMT — French Institute in Gaza hit by Israeli air strike: French FM

The French Institute in Gaza was hit by an Israeli air strike, but no injuries were reported among staff at the site, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry added in a statement that it had asked Israeli authorities for more information regarding the strike at the Institute.

13:36 GMT — UN aid chief: 'some progress' in talks on letting fuel into Gaza

The United Nations aid chief has said that there had been "some progress" in ongoing negotiations to allow fuel into the Israeli-besieged Gaza for the first time since hostilities began on Oct. 7.

"I heard just this morning as I came in, there has been some progress on allowing some more fuel in through these negotiations," Martin Griffiths told a meeting at the United Nations in New York, referring to ongoing negotiations between the global body, Israel, Egypt and the United States. "I hope to see that confirmed during today."

13:33 GMT — Organisation of Turkic States condemns attacks on civilians in Gaza

Leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and condemned all attacks targeting civilians in the besieged Gaza.

A joint declaration, adopted at the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, called on all parties to the conflict to declare an “immediate cease-fire to protect civilians and to provide immediate and unhindered humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.”

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be resolved through peaceful means based on relevant UN resolutions and the two-state solution, the Astana declaration said, adding a “guarantee mechanism” is required to ensure this.

13:28 GMT — Israeli strike kills 14 people fleeing to south Gaza

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that an Israeli strike killed 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory's north to its south.

"The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza's coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

12:37 GMT — Israeli raids kill 7 Palestinians in occupiedWest Bank: ministry

Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war.

It said three men aged between 17 and 26 were killed in the northern city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

According to Palestinian official news agency Wafa, two of them died when a drone strike hit a house in the city's refugee camp.

12:36 GMT — Gaza's death toll from Israeli assault climbs to 9,227

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza has climbed to 9,227, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

"The victims include 3,826 children and 2,405 women, while 23,516 other people were injured,” ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,100 people are still trapped under the rubble in Gaza, including 1,200 children.

"The Israeli attacks left 136 medics dead and 25 ambulances destroyed," al Qudra said.

"Sixteen massacres have been documented within the past hours, taking 196 victims, raising the total number of massacres committed by the occupation to 997," he added.

12:26GMT — US urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza, ensure aid delivery

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to do everything in its power to protect civilians caught in the fighting in Gaza and ensure they receive humanitarian aid while underscoring the country’s right to defend itself.

“We stand strongly for the proposition that Israel has not only the right but the obligation to defend itself, and to make sure that October 7 should never happen again," Blinken said.

"How Israel does this matters and it is very important that when it comes to the protection of civilians who are caught in the crossfire of Hamas making that everything to be done to protect them and to bring assistance to those who so desperately need it."

This is Blinken's third trip to Israel since the war began and he also plans to visit Amman, Jordan. It follows President Joe Biden's suggestion for a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting.

11:30 GMT — Colombian president lambastes Israel's use of white phosphorus bombs

Colombia's president decried Israel's use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza.

Gustavo Petro shared footage on X of Israel using a white phosphorus bomb in Gaza and said: "The bomb you see in the video is made of white phosphorus. It sticks to the skin, penetrates bones, and kills in excruciating pain. The Israeli State dropped it."

Petro, stating that the use of white phosphorous bombs constitutes a war crime under international law, remarked: "There are children playing down below. The area where the bomb was dropped belongs to the UN."

"International law is not arbitrary and binds all nations worldwide. War criminals, regardless of their religion, ideology, or nationality, should be prosecuted and imprisoned," he said.

11:21 GMT — Israeli army says it killed senior Hamas military commander in Gaza

The Israeli army has said that it killed a senior military commander of Hamas’ military wing Qassam Brigades in an air strike in the south of Gaza city.

In a statement, the Israeli army and the Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet) identified the commander as Mustafa Dalul, who they said was the commander of Qassam Brigades’ Sabra and Tal al Hawa Battalion.

According to the statement, Dalul "played a central role" in fighting against the Israeli army in Gaza, and had several military positions in Qassam Brigades over recent years.

The Hamas' Qassam Brigades has yet to comment on the Israeli claim.

10:40 GMT — UN 'deeply concerned' as Israel sends Palestinian workers back to Gaza

The UN voiced deep concern as Israel began sending back thousands of Palestinian workers, who had been stuck in Israel since the start of hostilities, back to Gaza.

"They are being sent back, we don't know exactly to where," and whether they "even have a home to go to", and "we are deeply concerned about that", UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a press conference.

10:24 GMT — Situation in the occupied West Bank 'alarming and urgent': UN

The situation in the occupied West Bank is "alarming and urgent", the United Nations said, noting in particular the violence carried out by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population.

While much attention has been focused on the war on Gaza, "the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent", UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing in Geneva.

10:17 GMT: New US ambassador to Israel resumes office

The newly appointed US ambassador to Israel arrived in the country on Friday to assume his position, which had been vacant for months, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.

Jack Lew, who was sworn in on Thursday, was on board the plane that brought US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel, an AFP journalist said.

Lew, 68, is due to present his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the coming days.

4:14 GMT — Four patients have died after the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital for cancer patients in Gaza, fell out of service.

"Four cancer patients lost their lives today as a result of the Turkish Friendship Hospital stopping and being completely out of service due to the crisis of running out of fuel," the hospital's director, Subhi Skaik, told Anadolu news agency.

"The deaths occurred due to the lack of necessary medical capabilities," he added.

3:33 GMT — US flying drones over Gaza in search of detainees

The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of detainees taken by Hamas when the Palestinian resistance group launched an unprecedented blitz on Israel on October 7, according to two US officials.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

US officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people seized and taken into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas' extensive tunnel network.

2:50 GMT - Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Two people have been killed during an Israeli military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza.

The latest deaths in the West Bank come in addition to three Palestinians killed by Israeli troops on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

2:00 GMT - Israel used disproportionate force against Palestinians in West Bank: UN report

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said in a new report that Israel used disproportionate force against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and that in some cases killings "appeared to amount to extrajudicial executions."

In the report, Guterres said Israeli forces have escalated the use of deadly force in recent years across the occupied West Bank, while attacks by Palestinians also rose.

He said Israeli forces killed 304 Palestinians, including 61 boys and 2 girls, in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during the two-year period ending May 31.

2:30 GMT - Israel stops paying tax revenues to Palestinian Authority

Israel will stop providing funding to the Palestinian Authority [PA] earmarked for Gaza and will bar Palestinians in Gaza from working in Israel, the country said in a statement.

The decision by Israel's Security Cabinet would punish the cash-strapped PA for continuing salaries. "Israel is severing off all contact with Gaza," the statement read.

Under interim peace accords from the 1990s, Israel collects tax funds on behalf of Palestinians and transfers the money to the PA each month.

