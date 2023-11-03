The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament announced postponement of a vote on a bill to criminalize normalization with Israel.

The vote was postponed till Friday, according to Ibrahim Bouderbala.

On Thursday, Bouderbala said Tunisian President Kais Saied had urged him to tell lawmakers that the bill would hurt Tunisia's external security and interests.

The draft bill, first presented to parliament in August, aimed to outlaw any Tunisian contact with Israel.

In 2020, several Arab countries signed normalization deals with Israel, but since October 7, 2023, when renewed fighting broke out between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, the signing of new deals has been put on hold, according to Israeli officials.