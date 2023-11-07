Irish celebrity chef Alan Fisher has dethroned Nigeria’s Hilda Baci from her record for the longest individual cooking marathon after clocking in a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

The record is more than 24 hours longer than the previous one held by Baci, says Guinness World Record in a post on X on Tuesday.

Fisher, who owns a restaurant in Japan, also broke the record for the longest baking marathon (individual) with a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes.

The previous record holder for baking was Wendy Sandner from the US, with a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes, says GWR.

‘’What's even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between,’’ wrote GWR.

Hilda reacts

Meanwhile, Hilda Baci has congratulated Fisher on X calling the record a ''huge achievement.''

''Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!'' she wrote on X.

''I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support,'' she added.

Breaking Hilda’s record

Alan says he learned about thelongest cooking marathon record in March while he was participating in the "I Love Ireland" festival in Tokyo.

During a break, he searched on the internet to find out that the record at the time was held by Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes. Then in May, Alan realised that Hilda Baci had extended the record to 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Alan says he decided to attempt to break the record following his frustrations as his restaurant business struggled to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many reservations were cancelled.

He says Lata and Hilda's achievements served as an inspiration to channel some positivity into his life.