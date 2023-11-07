SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Camavinga signs new long-term contract with Real Madrid
Eduardo Camavinga has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that runs out in June 2029.
Eduardo Camavinga has won several trophies with Real Madrid, including the UEFA Champions League. / Photo: AFP
November 7, 2023

Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Eduardo Camavinga inked a new contract with the club until 2029.

"Real Madrid CF and Camavinga have reached an agreement on a contract extension which ties the player to the club until 30 June 2029," it said in a statement.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in 2021 and won the 2022 UEFA Champions League title, the 2023 Club World Cup and the 2023 UEFA Super Cup.

The 20-year-old French midfielder has made at least 114 appearances in a Real Madrid jersey.

SOURCE:AA
