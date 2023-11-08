AFRICA
Moroccan teacher wins global best teacher award
Fatimazahra Elmahdoun was recognised for her efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into teaching methods.
Fatimazahra Elmahdou received the award an an event in New Delhi, India. / Others
November 8, 2023

A teacher from north-western Morocco has been announced as winner of a global award that recognises best school teachers and educators worldwide.

Fatimazahra Elmahdoun, who teaches philosophy at the Lixus Qualified High School, was recognised for her efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into teaching methods.

She emerged top from a list that included 136 nominated teachers from around the world.

“An indescribable feeling of pride and honor while receiving the Global Teacher Award 2023 in New Delhi in India,” she said in a Facebook post.

Outstanding contributions

The Global Teacher Awards recognises teachers who have made outstanding contributions to their profession.

The win by the Moroccan comes just more than a month after another African, 24-year-old South Sudanese refugee Nhial Deng, was named the winner of a similar global award.

Deng scooped the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023 for his work in empowering over 20,000 refugees in the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya.

The helped refugees through peacebuilding, education, and entrepreneurship programmes, as well as creating a safe space for young people to heal from their trauma.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
