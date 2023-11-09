Angola's Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) is ready for official launch on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The new facility, which occupies an area of 1,324 hectares, is located in Bengo Province, 42 kilometres southeast of the capital Luanda.

The idea of constructing the new airport was first mooted in 1997, and construction began in 2008.

In September 2023, the airport received its first certification. The airport has had successful landing and take-off tests.

The airport has also met safety, regulatory and efficiency standards to pave the way for official launch on November 10.

15m passengers annually

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the global body that creates regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency and regularity and environmental protection, published AIAAN's flight check report on September 7.

AIAAN, located in Bom Jesus district, has a capacity of 15 million passengers and a cargo volume of 500,000 tonnes annually.

It has two runways, one being 4.2 kilometres long and the other 3.8 kilometres long.

Chinese and Brazilian companies were contracted for the construction. The firms projected that the airport would begin operations in November 2023.

In July 2023, Angola's transport ministry said construction was 85% complete.