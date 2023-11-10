Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane has been sacked by United Arab Emirate Pro League side Al-Wahda after four months at the club, according to a club statement.

"Al-Wahda Football Club Company announces that it has reached an agreement with South African technical director Pitso Mosimane to terminate the contract by mutual consent between the two parties," it said.

Mosimane joined Al-Wahda in June after departing from Al Ahli Saudi. He was in charge of 10 matches - won six six and lost four.

The South African coach has a haul of three continental trophies and two consecutive third-placed finishes at the Club World Cup.

He previously played for the national team, Bafana Bafana, as a midfielder.

"The management of Al Wahda Football Club Company decided to appoint Mr. Arno Buitenweg as coach of the first team during the coming period, wishing him success," the club statement added.