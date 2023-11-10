SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Africa's most decorated club coach Mosimane sacked by UAE club
Pitso Mosimane has a haul of three continental trophies and two consecutive third-placed finishes at the Club World Cup.
Africa's most decorated club coach Mosimane sacked by UAE club
Pitso Mosimane joined Al-Wahda in June 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 10, 2023

Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane has been sacked by United Arab Emirate Pro League side Al-Wahda after four months at the club, according to a club statement.

"Al-Wahda Football Club Company announces that it has reached an agreement with South African technical director Pitso Mosimane to terminate the contract by mutual consent between the two parties," it said.

Mosimane joined Al-Wahda in June after departing from Al Ahli Saudi. He was in charge of 10 matches - won six six and lost four.

The South African coach has a haul of three continental trophies and two consecutive third-placed finishes at the Club World Cup.

He previously played for the national team, Bafana Bafana, as a midfielder.

"The management of Al Wahda Football Club Company decided to appoint Mr. Arno Buitenweg as coach of the first team during the coming period, wishing him success," the club statement added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us