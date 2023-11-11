11: 10 GMT — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that Palestinians are facing an "unmatched genocidal war", calling on the United States to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Gaza.

Speaking during an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Abbas also said Palestinians needed international protection in the face of Israeli attacks.

10:20 GMT — Israel bears responsibility for 'crimes' - Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Saturday that Israel bears responsibility for what he called "crimes committed against Palestinian people", calling for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh, the crown prince also called for the immediate end of military operations and the release of hostages.

09:30 GMT — Crowds gather for London pro-Palestinian rally

Almost 2,000 police officers will be on duty Saturday when more than 100,000 pro-Palestinian supporters are expected to march through London, with extra powers in place to protect landmarks honouring Britain's war dead.

Pro-Palestinian marches have been held in the UK capital over recent weekends, with police making almost 100 arrests for offences, including supporting banned organisations and serious hate crimes.

But Saturday's march promises to be more fraught as it coincides with Armistice Day, which commemorates those who have died in conflict since World War I.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a late plea for peaceful demonstrations.

08:34 GMT —Israel targets surgery building of Gaza's al Shifa hospital

Israeli bombardments targeted a surgery building in Al Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza enclave, Palestine TV reported.

Ashraf al Qudra, spokesman of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, also stated that Israel has cut off the internet at the hospital, preventing the transmission of images to the media.

"Operations are suspended at the Al Shifa hospital complex after it ran out of fuel completely," he said.

"As a result, one newborn baby died inside the incubator, where there are 45 babies,” al Qidra told Reuters.

06:10 GMT — Action, not words needed on Gaza — Iran's Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that time had come for action over the war in Gaza rather than talk as he headed to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the crisis.

"Gaza is not an arena for words. It should be for action," Raisi said at Tehran airport before departing for Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

"Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important," he added.

4:29 GMT -Fighting has intensified near Gaza City's overcrowded hospitals, which Palestinian officials said were hit by explosions and gunfire.

"Israel is now launching a war on Gaza City hospitals," said Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, director of Al Shifa hospital.

He said later that at least 25 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Al-Buraq school in Gaza City, where people whose homes had been destroyed were sheltering.

3:30 GMT - Israel bombing and killing 'babies, ladies, old people' in Gaza — France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to stop bombing civilians in Gaza, saying there was no justification.

In an interview with the BBC, Macron said Israel had the right to protect itself after the October 7 Hamas blitz, but he added: "These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."

2:51 GMT - Saudi Arabia to host joint Islamic-Arab summit over Gaza

Saudi Arabia will host an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia was scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and the Arab League summit, on Saturday."

The joint Islamic-Arab summit comes in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in Gaza," the ministry said.

2:30 GMT - US, Oman discuss importance of protecting Gaza civilians

US President Joe Biden and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said have discussed "the importance of sustained humanitarian access and the importance of protecting civilians, consistent with international humanitarian law," the White House said.

2:15 GMT - Israel revises down Hamas blitz death toll to 1,200

Israel has revised down the death toll from last month's Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to 1,200, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman. "This is an updated estimate," the ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told the AFP news agency.

2:00 GMT - Gaza's health system 'on its knees'

The health system in Gaza is "on its knees," the head of the World Health Organization warned, noting that half of the territory's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning.

Speaking to the Security Council, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation on the ground: "Hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, the dying; morgues overflowing; surgery without anesthesia; tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering at hospitals."

"The health system is on its knees, and yet somehow is continuing to deliver lifesaving care," he said.

