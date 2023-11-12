Hope Uzodinma has been declared the winner of the Imo State governorship election.

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday that Uzodinma got 540,008 votes to secure re-election.

The governor-elect, who ran on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party ticket, faced off against Samuel Anyanwu of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Athan Achonu of Labour Paty.

Anyanwu came second with 71,503 votes, while Achonu got 64,081 votes to come third.

Bayelsa and Kogi elections

The INEC said that Uzodinma won in all the 27 local government areas to bounce back as the governor of the southern Nigerian state.

Besides Imo State, governorship elections were held for Bayelsa and Kogi states on Saturday.

Tallying of results for Bayelsa and Kogi states began on Sunday morning.

The Bayelsa election, which attracted 16 contestants, is projected to be tight between the incumbent governor Douye Diri of the People's Democratic Party and Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress.

Sporadic violence

In the northern Nigerian state of Kogi, 18 candidates registered to run for governor. The race is, however, projected to be close among five people, including Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress and Dino Melaye of the People's Democratic Party.

Sporadic violence and vote-rigging allegations had marred the three governorship elections on Saturday.

The INEC said one of its officials was abducted, while monitoring groups said that at least two people were shot, including a man allegedly running off with a ballot box.

Police deployed helicopters and gunboats to secure the elections, while the army sent troops to "reinforce security."

Why elections delayed

Other governorship elections in Nigeria were held on March 18, 2023. The West African nation has 36 states.

The three off-cycle elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo have been held outside the general election due to problems that occurred during the electoral process previously.