Côte d'Ivoire's ex-PM says 'ending' his exile
Côte d'Ivoire's former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro has said he is ending his self-imposed exile.
Guillaume Soro served as the Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire between 2007 and 2012. / Photo: AFP
November 12, 2023

Côte d'Ivoire's former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, sentenced to life in prison for undermining national security, has said that is ending his self-imposed exile that began in 2019.

"I am announcing here and now that I am putting an end to my exile because it's hard for me to live far from my ancestral and native land of Africa," Soro said in an address published on social media on Sunday.

In June 2021, a court in Côte d'Ivoire sentenced Soro to life imprisonment in absentia on charges of plotting a coup against President Alassane Ouattara in late 2019.

Soro, who has been in exile in Europe, was charged with conspiracy and an attempted attack on state authority.

The 51-year-old served as Côte d'Ivoire's prime minister between 2007 and 2012. He also served as speaker of parliament.

