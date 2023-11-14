TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers solutions where UN failed: Fahrettin Altun
The Republic of Türkiye has become a leading country in its region as it enters its second century, says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye offers solutions where UN failed: Fahrettin Altun
To resolve global and regional problems, Türkiye has effectively employed humanitarian and diplomatic channels, as well as modern instruments of interstate interaction, such as public diplomacy, Fahrettin Altun said. / Photo: AA
November 14, 2023

International bodies like the UN Security Council have failed to resolve global issues and have even "exacerbated" them, according to the head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In an article penned for Spanish magazine Atalayar on Saturday, Fahrettin Altun said it is "clear that international organisations must be established in light of the new century and the new era, taking into account new balances."

In the article titled "Erdogan's Türkiye offers solutions where the UN has failed", Altun highlighted that Ankara is preparing for a new "multidimensional" and "multi-actor" international conjuncture in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's oft-cited assertion, "The world is bigger than five," referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

To resolve global and regional problems, Türkiye has effectively employed humanitarian and diplomatic channels, as well as modern instruments of interstate interaction, such as public diplomacy, Altun noted.

"With the breakthroughs made in recent years, Türkiye is respected in international balance and successfully fulfils its role as a playmaker in regional issues, especially in the Middle East and the Caucasus," he underlined.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said the "solution-oriented political stance" championed under Erdogan's leadership, which stresses the humanitarian aspect of the issue, demonstrates this fact.

"As Ukraine, Karabakh, and other regional issues clearly demonstrate, as the Republic (of Türkiye) enters its second century, Türkiye has become a playmaker and a leading country in its region," Altun said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us