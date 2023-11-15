The head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy to discuss bilateral relations and the latest situation in the Horn of Africa.

According to a statement made by the Sovereignty Council, during the meeting held in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday, Abiy underlined the importance of proposed initiatives, joint efforts, support and integration to end fighting in Sudan.

Al-Burhan, on his part, said that the two countries are connected by a "common destiny" and expressed his hope that these relations will further strengthen.

Separately, the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council also met with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and discussed with him the situation in Sudan and the efforts to resolve the crisis.

Broken ceasefires

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict, which broke out on April 15, has led to the deaths of 5,000 people and the displacement of more than 5.2 million people, according to the UN.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.