Madagascar presidential election: Polls open amid opposition boycott
Leading opposition figures, including two former presidents, have declared President Andry Rajoelina unfit to run.
 Opposition parties have urged their supporters not to vote. / Photo: AFP
November 16, 2023

Madagascar's voters are heading to the polls in a presidential election boycotted by 10 out of 12 opposition candidates and marred by weeks of violent protests.

Despite a night-time curfew imposed on Wednesday, the security presence was scarce across the capital as polling stations opened.

President Andry Rajoelina, who is seeking a second term, faces growing isolation after leading opposition figures, including two former presidents, declared him unfit to run and called on their supporters to abstain from voting.

Rajoelina - a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former DJ - rose to power in a 2009 coup that scared off investors in the Indian Ocean island. He stepped down after almost five years as leader of a transitional authority and then became president after winning a 2018 election.

Regular protests

Over the past six weeks, police have used tear gas to break up regular protests by supporters of Rajoelina's political opponents who say he should be disqualified because he acquired French nationality in 2014.

Calls by the opposition to postpone the elections were echoed by the organisation grouping Madagascar's four biggest Christian churches, which declared on Wednesday that it would not observe the vote, citing an unsuitable political environment and lack of standards.

Provisional results are expected to be released on November 24, said Soava Andriamarotafika, a spokesperson for the Independent National Electoral Commission.

