SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ex-Man City player Mendy sues club over unpaid wages
Benjamin Mendy, who previously played for Manchester City, was acquitted of rape charges.
Ex-Man City player Mendy sues club over unpaid wages
After leaving Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy signed for Ligue 1 club Lorient. / Photo: AFP
November 20, 2023

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has sued the Premier League club over nearly two years of unpaid wages after he was charged with sexual offences in 2021, the player's lawyer said on Monday.

The France international has filed a "multi-million-pound" claim with the Employment Tribunal, seeking the return of pay up until the end of his contract with the English champions, which ended in June.

Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court in July after being acquitted of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January following allegations made by multiple women.

Mendy's lawyer Nick De Marco confirmed he was acting for Mendy in a "multi-million pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages" in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Acquitted

"Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offence all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023," the statement added.

Mendy, currently at Ligue 1 side Lorient, joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of around 52 million pounds ($64.80 million).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us