AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Togo's opposition contests electoral register
The opposition in Togo has contested the credibility of the country's voters' register.
Togo's opposition contests electoral register
Togo will hold its legislative elections soon. / Photo: Reuters
November 21, 2023

Togo's opposition has disputed an electoral register validated by an international organisation last week, saying it still feared fraud in the next legislative elections.

No date has been set for the parliamentary vote, but the opposition hopes to challenge the majority of the party of President Faure Gnassingbe after boycotting the last election in 2018.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), an organisation representing countries where French is spoken, last week said the electoral register was "reliable" after an audit at the government's request.

"This is another trick to reinforce electoral fraud with certification by the OIF," Eric Dupuy, spokesperson for the opposition National Alliance for Change (ANC), told AFP on Tuesday.

In power since 2005

Gerard Adja, executive secretary of the DMP alliance of parties and civil society organisations, said they rejected the OIF conclusions.

Gnassingbe had promised in December last year that an election would be held within 12 months, but authorities have given no indication of the date.

The opposition mobilised its supporters to register at voter card centres this year.

Togo's head of state has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Eyadema Gnassingbe who ruled the country for 38 years.

Gnassingbe has been re-elected several times, in elections always contested by the opposition.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us