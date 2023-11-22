AFRICA
Deadly stampede: Congo Republic marks mourning day
Congo-Brazzaville observed a day of mourning on Wednesday for 31 people killed during an army recruitment drive earlier in the week.
Flags were flown at half-mast on November 22, 2023 to honour 31 people killed in the country's capital on November 20. / Photo: AFP
November 22, 2023

The Republic of Congo observed a day of mourning on Wednesday after 31 young people were trampled to death in a stadium in the central African nation's capital earlier this week.

A stampede occurred in a stadium in the capital Brazzaville on Monday evening, where thousands of young people had come in response to an army recruitment drive.

Congolese government spokesperson Thierry Moungala said on Tuesday night that 31 people had been killed and 145 wounded.

He also said that a day of mourning had been decreed for the following day.

Investigation launched

On Wednesday, flags were flying at half-mast in government offices and schools were closed across Brazzaville, according to an AFP correspondent.

Bars were also closed, although traffic continued to circulate as usual.

Congo-Brazzaville's state prosecutor has opened an investigation into the stampede.

Critics, including rights groups and opposition political parties, have blamed the government for the stampede, and criticised endemic youth employment.

Unemployment rate

According to the World Bank, youth unemployment stands at about 42% in the country.

The Republic of Congo – which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville – is a country of about 5.7 million people. It has rich oil and gas reserves.

SOURCE:AFP
