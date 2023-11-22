AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa hopes Gaza truce bolsters efforts to end conflict
South Africa has said that it hopes the four-day truce agreed by Israel and Hamas would mark the end of a longstanding conflict between the two parties.
South Africa has been vocal about its support for the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed an agreement for a four-day truce in Gaza.

He said on Wednesday that he hopes the deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas would bolster efforts to achieve an outright end to their conflict.

Ramaphosa has been one of the most prominent voices on the African continent on the brutal war between Israel and Hamas that has raged for about seven weeks.

South Africa's strong support for Palestinians dates back several years, with the country likening their plight to its own before the end of apartheid in 1994.

Durable political resolution

Israel rejects the comparison.

"It is my hope that the achievement of this pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an outright end to the current conflict," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He said there needed to be a durable political resolution in the Middle East.

SOURCE:Reuters
