SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Cameroonian Onana ready to face Everton after injury
Andre Onana sustained an injury playing for Cameroon in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius last week.
Cameroonian Onana ready to face Everton after injury
Andre Onana / Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is ready to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday but striker Rasmus Hojlund is doubtful, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Onana sustained an injury playing for Cameroon in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius last week.

"Andre is okay. He stepped in during training today, so he is good," Ten Hag told reporters.

Hojlund suffered a muscle strain and the 20-year-old was unavailable to play for his country Denmark last week.

"He (Hojlund) is maki ng very good steps, and we will have to wait until tomorrow to make a final decision," Ten Hag said.

Defender Luke Shaw will be available after being sidelined for three months with a muscle injury.

Ten Hag will not be on the sidelines at Goodison Park after receiving his third yellow card of the season in the win over Luton Town.

"Let's say this, you are not always agreeing with the refereeing. I think many decisions this season have gone against us," he said.

"But, I still have to accept it. Now I am banned, it can be a better advantage. I have a better view!"

Everton play after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching financial sustainability rules.

"I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad," Ten Hag said.

"If they are mad, and that's their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards, we have a very good chance to win the game."

United are sixth in the table with 21 points, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us