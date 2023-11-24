Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is ready to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday but striker Rasmus Hojlund is doubtful, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Onana sustained an injury playing for Cameroon in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius last week.

"Andre is okay. He stepped in during training today, so he is good," Ten Hag told reporters.

Hojlund suffered a muscle strain and the 20-year-old was unavailable to play for his country Denmark last week.

"He (Hojlund) is maki ng very good steps, and we will have to wait until tomorrow to make a final decision," Ten Hag said.

Defender Luke Shaw will be available after being sidelined for three months with a muscle injury.

Ten Hag will not be on the sidelines at Goodison Park after receiving his third yellow card of the season in the win over Luton Town.

"Let's say this, you are not always agreeing with the refereeing. I think many decisions this season have gone against us," he said.

"But, I still have to accept it. Now I am banned, it can be a better advantage. I have a better view!"

Everton play after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching financial sustainability rules.

"I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad," Ten Hag said.

"If they are mad, and that's their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards, we have a very good chance to win the game."

United are sixth in the table with 21 points, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.