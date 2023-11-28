AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somali-born former refugee wins top UN award
Abdullahi Mire was honoured for his work with educating child refugees in Kenya.
Somali-born former refugee wins top UN award
Abdullahi Mire established Refugee Youth Education Hub in 2018. Photo: Abdullahi Mire / Others
November 28, 2023

A former child refugee born in Somalia, Abdullahi Mire, has been named this year’s winner of the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award.

The award honours individuals, groups, or organisations that work hard to protect refugees, displaced people, and stateless people as well as improve their lives.

Mire’s recognition follows his work at the Refugee Youth Education Hub (RYEH), which he established in 2018 to provide education for child refugees in Kenya.

He also worked with the UN migration agency, IOM, focusing on reintegration of former combatants.

''His education hub has opened three libraries in the camps – stocked with donated books – and expanded learning opportunities for tens of thousands of displaced children and youth,'' the UNHCR says in a statement on Tuesday.

'Change lives'

"I want to change the lives of refugee children and youth. The only way to do that is through education. If you give quality education to these children or youths, their lives will be improved for good”, he told the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia.

He added that societies impacted by years of conflict make good progress when education is made a priority, calling it the ‘’midwife of peace and stability.”

Mire currently works at the Dadaab refugee complex in northeastern Kenya, which has a population of more than 240,000 registered refugees, mostly from Somalia, of which around 56%, according to 2020 figures, are children.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony during the 2023 Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on December 13.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us