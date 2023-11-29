Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan shares her solidarity with the innocent people of Gaza and expresses her support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom in a statement she wrote in X.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the innocent people in Gaza, who lay their heads upon the earth as their pillow and the heavens above serve as their sole coverlet. We stand with Palestine's struggle for freedom," she wrote on Wednesday.

Appealing to the conscience of the international community on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she says, "We demand an immediate, permanent, and sustainable peace for pregnant women, newborn babies, and all civilians who are being massacred, rather than a temporary ceasefire."

"No one will ever be entirely secure anywhere in the world so long as innocents continue to be brutally murdered for an unjust cause," she adds.

Ensuring that Türkiye will consistently support the innocent and oppressed, and will strive to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza regardless of the situation, she expresses, "Those who oppose oppression regardless of its perpetrator, as well as those who value brotherhood and mercy over harbouring grudges and animosity, ought to know that they are not alone."

She concludes, "And I am convinced that ultimately, humanity will prevail. #FreePalestine."