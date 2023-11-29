Nigeria's military has destroyed illegal oil refineries in the south of the country in air strikes that targeted illicit refining, the country's air force has said.

Boats, storage facilities and equipment used by the oil thieves were destroyed in the strikes carried out on Monday and Tuesday in Rivers State.

Illegal oil refining is common in Nigeria - one of the Africa's largest producers.

"(The operation) will continue until the activities of these saboteurs are completely halted or reduced to the barest minimum," Nigerian Air Force Edward Gabkwet said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hundreds of illegal oil refineries operate in Nigeria's oil-rich region of Niger-Delta.

The country has been clamping down on illegal crude refineries, amid claims that powerful politicians and security officials are involved.

Nigeria has approximately 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

