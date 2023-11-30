SPORTS
Uganda qualify for cricket World Cup for first time
Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the United States.
Uganda defeated  Rwanda to book their place at the 2024 T20 World Cup. / Others
November 30, 2023

Uganda booked their spot at next year's T20 World Cup following a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in an African qualifier on Thursday, while Zimbabwe missed out despite beating Kenya.

Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the United States, joining Namibia, who secured qualification for the World Cup earlier this week.

This will be Uganda's first-ever appearance at an ICC World Cup. They become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.

Uganda's victory over Rwanda also ensured that Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed the cut.

President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated the team and praised the players' "unwavering dedication and resilience."

