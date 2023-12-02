African civil society groups and climate leaders reacted with skepticism to the historic adoption Friday of a Loss and Damage Fund at the COP28 climate change summit in Dubai.

The organizations contend that African countries experience harsh climate realities but are the least emitters, while the global North is responsible for more than 90 % of carbon emissions.

“The pledges sound good but they are political statements and not real money,” said the Director of Global Initiative for Food Security & Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), Mike Terungwa.

“It would be great if specific time frames could be included. The pledges should not turn into emission or pollution permits from the countries pledging,” he said.

Tough battles ahead

Environmental rights activist Mathews Malata predicted tough battles ahead.

“It’s a good start, let the funds begin to flow and pledges should be significant and target the most vulnerable countries.

"False and temporary solutions should not come in place of just and sustainable solutions because we know whatever amount they will be paying will not cover the recovery and disaster risk reduction financing gaps,” he said.

Drop in ocean

Founder and director of Power Shift Africa, Mohamed Adow, said funding pledges are a drop in the ocean and the level announced by US President Joe Biden and climate envoy John Kerry was embarrassing.

The Loss and Damage fund is meant to assist developing countries vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change and will be administered by the World Bank as its interim host.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the new fund during his address at the COP28 Summit on Friday, however he added that in order to be efficient more funds were needed.

