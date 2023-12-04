AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya court suspends sale of 11 state corporations
The High Court in Kenya has suspended the government's plan to put on sale 11 state corporations.
Kenya court suspends sale of 11 state corporations
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is among the 11 state corporations marked for sale by the Kenyan government. / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2023

The High Court in Kenya's capital Nairobi has suspended the government's plan to put on sale 11 state corporations.

Opposition party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), had filed a petition seeking to block the government from privatising the 11 parastatals, arguing they are of great importance to the Kenyan people, hence a referendum is needed before they are sold.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Njuguna Ndung'u had announced plans to sell the state-owned corporations, including the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the profitable Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), to raise revenue.

Judge Chacha Mwita said on Monday that ODM, which is headed by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, had raised substantial constitutional and legal issues in its petition.

Public participation

Ndung'u had asked Kenyans to submit their opinions on the proposed sale of state corporations by December 11.

The other parastatals listed for sale include school books publisher the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), oil seller the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) and the Kenya Seed Company.

Others are Mwea Rice Mills, Western Kenya Rice Mills, the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (NKCC), Numerical Machining Complex, Vehicle Manufacturers Limited and textile firm Rivatex East Africa Limited.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us