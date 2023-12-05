Nigeria's Super Falcons have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after beating Cape Verde 1-2 on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons had already beaten their opponents 5-0 in the first-leg, but struggled in the opening minutes of the return fixture that saw them go a goal behind after just eight minutes.

But second half strikes from Esther Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade secured the win at at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia.

The 15th edition of the Wafcon 2024 tournament, which is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the women’s national teams of Africa, will be hosted in Morocco.

South Africa's Bayana Bayana are the defending champions. Women football has been gaining traction in Africa.

Nigeria's Football Federation has congratulated the Super Falcons on their qualification to the tournament, saying "not that it was ever in doubt."