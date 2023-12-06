The Liberian army was deployed to Zwedru in the eastern district of Grand Gedeh-1 on Tuesday after announcement of the death of Errol Madison Gwion, who recently won re-election to the House of Representatives.

Gwion died aged 59 on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at a hospital in Ghana's capital Accra, his chief of staff Randall Clarke said.

Gwion had overwhelmingly won re-election as Grand Gedeh-1's Member of the House of Representatives in Liberia's October 10, 2023 general election, and was awaiting swearing-in on December 8.

He ran on the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party ticket, and was to serve another six-year term.

Army deployed

He first joined the House of Representatives in November 2021 after the then office-holder, Zoe Emmanuel Pennoh, successfully ran for the Liberian senatorial seat in the December 2020 special senatorial elections.

Immediately after the confirmation of Gwion's death, dozens of his supporters took to the streets in Zwedru on Tuesday afternoon to protest, alleging foul play in his death.

Liberia's 'Daily Observer' reports that several properties, including buildings, were destroyed and shops looted.

The Liberian army was consequently deployed to the town to restore normalcy. As of Wednesday morning, a relative calm had returned in the district.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories