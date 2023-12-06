AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Nigerian accused of targeting woman in $1.5m crypto fraud charged
Benjamin Okenna Ikaa denied the charges of obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.
Nigerian accused of targeting woman in $1.5m crypto fraud charged
 / Photo: Reuters
December 6, 2023

A Nigerian man has been charged over an alleged cybercrime theft involving more than $1.5m from a woman.

The anti-corruption agency said Benjamin Okenna Ikaa was charged on Wednesday at a federal court in the capital, Abuja with obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.

He denied the charges and was remanded in custody.

His two accomplices were also charged although they were not in court.

The charges are in connection to an alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme that saw the suspect send misleading messages to his victim in December 2022 which she relied on and suffered financial loss.

The scheme was run on social media platforms and promised victims lucrative daily returns to their investments, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us