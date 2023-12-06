A Nigerian man has been charged over an alleged cybercrime theft involving more than $1.5m from a woman.

The anti-corruption agency said Benjamin Okenna Ikaa was charged on Wednesday at a federal court in the capital, Abuja with obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.

He denied the charges and was remanded in custody.

His two accomplices were also charged although they were not in court.

The charges are in connection to an alleged cryptocurrency investment scheme that saw the suspect send misleading messages to his victim in December 2022 which she relied on and suffered financial loss.

The scheme was run on social media platforms and promised victims lucrative daily returns to their investments, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said.