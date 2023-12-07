AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda waives fees on ten services
Rwanda has waived fees for several services, including the application to transfer property ownership.
Rwanda waives fees on ten services
President Paul Kagame signed the new order on service fees on December 4, 2023. / Photo: (Reuters)
December 7, 2023

The Rwandan government has waived application fees for at least ten services, including property transfer, permit for construction in the rural setting, and birth certificates.

Transfer of home and land ownership are among the services that will not attract any application fee, according to a gazette notice signed by President Paul Kagame on December 4.

Land registration, authorisation to renovate a building, authorisation to erect a fence around a building, constructing a home in the village, death certificate, authorisation to produce charcoal and clay bricks, authorisation for forest harvesting, and guardianship certificate application will not attract any fees under the new guidelines.

Kagame said that applicants must, however, request for them from the relevant authorities.

Old fees

Previously, applicants paid 20,000 Rwandan francs ($16) for property ownership transfer, 5,000 francs ($4) to build in the villages, 2,000 francs ($1.60) for guardianship certificate, and 1,200 francs ($0.96) for death certificates.

The other services were previously charged between 1,200 francs ($0.96) and 5,000 francs ($4).

The new directive on zero payment has already taken effect.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us