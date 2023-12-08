Türkiye has welcomed an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to take confidence-building measures and stated a desire for the prompt signing of a peace agreement between the two countries.

“We support the decision to continue negotiations for the adoption of additional confidence-building measures," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

"We wish for the prompt signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will constitute one of the most crucial developments for the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus," it added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced in a statement late Thursday that they agreed to mutually release detainees in a step toward peace.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan share the view that there is a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region. Two countries reconfirm their intention to normalise relations and to reach the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

As part of the agreement reached on taking “tangible steps” toward building confidence between two countries, Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian soldiers in exchange for two Azerbaijani soldiers “as driven by values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill.”