Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Greece following the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council.

President Erdogan has said on Thursday, he believes a new era will start for Turkish-Greek relations after his visit to Athens, which was very positive.

He added, the two country discussed bilateral relations, including trade and tourism, the Mediterranean and possible energy cooperation, and the situations in Palestine's Gaza.

In his visit, Turkish president met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Atina.

Regarding the energy dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdogan emphasised the possibility of inclusive and fair sharing for regional countries.

He also suggested enlarging the cooperation by including nuclear energy, tipping the scale toward exporting energy generated by the nuclear reactor planned to be built in Sinop, a northern province of Türkiye.

“Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have the most negative impact on Türkiye and Greece, two significant countries in the region,” stated President Erdogan.

He emphasised the need for both nations to actively seek opportunities and create advantages that benefit their respective countries amid the ongoing challenges in the region.