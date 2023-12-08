TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
‘Very positive atmosphere’: Erdogan envisions new page with Greece
Türkiye and Greece possess the experience, expertise, and determination to resolve their issues with ease, without the need for third-party intervention, says Turkish President Erdogan.
‘Very positive atmosphere’: Erdogan envisions new page with Greece
Turkish President Erdogan answers journalists' questions in his return flight from Greece. /Photo: Other / Others
December 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Greece following the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council.

President Erdogan has said on Thursday, he believes a new era will start for Turkish-Greek relations after his visit to Athens, which was very positive.

He added, the two country discussed bilateral relations, including trade and tourism, the Mediterranean and possible energy cooperation, and the situations in Palestine's Gaza.

In his visit, Turkish president met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Atina.

Regarding the energy dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdogan emphasised the possibility of inclusive and fair sharing for regional countries.

He also suggested enlarging the cooperation by including nuclear energy, tipping the scale toward exporting energy generated by the nuclear reactor planned to be built in Sinop, a northern province of Türkiye.

“Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have the most negative impact on Türkiye and Greece, two significant countries in the region,” stated President Erdogan.

He emphasised the need for both nations to actively seek opportunities and create advantages that benefit their respective countries amid the ongoing challenges in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us