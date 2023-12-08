AFRICA
Ex-PM jailed for life over attempt to overthrow Burundi government
Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was also accused of using witchcraft to threaten the life of the head of state
Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was prime minister for two years until September 2022. Photo / AA
December 8, 2023

Burundi's Supreme Court sentenced ousted prime minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni to life in prison on Friday on charges including attempting to overthrow the government and threatening the life of the president, a judicial source said.

Bunyoni, whose trial opened three months ago, was prime minister from mid-2020 until September 2022 when he was fired, days after President Evariste Ndayishimiye had warned of a "coup" plot against him.

He was "sentenced to life imprisonment (on charges)... including plotting against the head of state to overthrow the constitutional regime", a judicial source told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

The army general was also accused of using witchcraft to threaten the life of the head of state, undermining national security, destabilising the economy and illegal enrichment, among other charges.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and said he should be acquitted because of a lack of evidence.

The court in the political capital Gitega also ordered the authorities to confiscate four houses and buildings as well as a land parcel and 14 vehicles belonging to Bunyoni, the judicial source said.

A former police c hief and internal security minister, Bunyoni was seen as the head of a cabal of military leaders known as "the generals" who wielded the true political power in Burundi.

A close ally of former president Pierre Nkurunziza, Bunyoni was an influential figure in the ruling CNDD-FDD party since it took power in 2005.

