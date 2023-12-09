Seychelles has announced the establishment of a disaster fund to aid those affected by a recent explosion in an industrial area on Mahe Island.

It was of high importance to establish a disaster fund with a clear goal, which is aiding those impacted by the explosion, the Seychelles presidency said on Friday.

The government appealed to the entire nation to generously contribute to the fund, urging fellow citizens to unite in support of those in need.

The explosion, which occurred on the morning of Dec. 7, wreaked havoc on homes and businesses, leaving a trail of destruction and displacing many residents. It also resulted in power outages and water shortages.

People relocated

According to the government, the number of those who sustained injuries in the explosion has risen to 178, and most of those who required treatment were rushed to the Seychelles Hospital.

The government has been actively engaged in providing immediate relief to affected residents, distributing essential supplies such as plywood and black plastic sheets to those whose homes suffered damage in the incident, particularly to doors and windows.

Cascade district administrator Begita Melanie told reporters that 202 people had to be relocated as their homes had been damaged by the blast.

According to Melanie, many individuals who hail from adjacent areas, hotels and local businesses have stepped forward to provide the displaced with temporary shelter.

Floods impact

"Most of the houses have been affected, and we cannot meet the demand, but we are trying to at least give each household two sheets of plywood. We are trying to help as many people as we can," she said

The epicenter of the explosion was the Construction Chemicals and Commodities Limited (CCCL) explosives store located in the Providence industrial area.

The facility bore the brunt of the blast, leading to extensive damage not only to the depot itself but also impacting surrounding areas.

Extensive damage has also occurred in the northern region of Mahe, attributed to intense rainfall that triggered flash floods and landslides across multiple districts.

Lush landscapes

The district of Bel Ombre bore the brunt of the floods. Seychelles, an enchanting archipelago in the Indian Ocean, comprises 115 idyllic islands, each offering a unique blend of pristine beaches, coral reefs and lush landscapes.

El Nino has dealt a severe blow to East Africa, unleashing relentless torrential downpours that have left Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia grappling with the devastating aftermath.

In Kenya alone, the death toll has climbed to 160. El Nino, marked by periodic warming of sea surface temperatures, has disrupted established rainfall patterns, contributing to a surge in extreme weather events, particularly floods.

