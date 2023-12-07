AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Seychelles president declares state of emergency after blast
Authorities said the explosion caused "massive damage" to the Providence Industrial zone and surrounding areas on the main island of Mahe.
Seychelles president declares state of emergency after blast
President Wavel Ramkalawan has asked people to stay indoors as a precaution after the blast. / Photo: AP / Others
December 7, 2023

Seychelles has declared a state of emergency after a blast at an explosives depot and heavy rains damaged an industrial zone and surrounding areas.

"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement," President Wavel Ramkalawan said in a statement on Thursday.

The explosion had caused "massive damage" to the Providence Industrial zone and surrounding areas on the main island of Mahe, the statement said , while flooding due to rains had resulted in "major destruction".

The statement gave no details on the cause of the explosion or if there were casualties.

Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us